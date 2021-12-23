Lancing sewage leak: Southern Water apologises after another sewage leak
A water company said it is "extremely sorry" after another sewage leak on a beachfront estate.
Southern Water is carrying out repairs in Lancing, West Sussex, after a pipe burst on Wednesday evening.
Pipes in the West Beach estate area have burst multiple times over the past two months, and the water company conceded there were "ongoing issues".
Tankers are being used to manage the wastewater so that local people can use services as normal.
Southern Water said it had stopped the water flow ahead of the repairs.
A spokesman said the company was "extremely sorry for the inconvenience".
He added: "We fully understand the frustration this is causing people, as this same length of pipe has been the subject of ongoing issues in the past couple of months.
"Recent work has been undertaken to line parts of the main to try and prevent future bursts, but we will revisit this work as a matter of priority to evaluate what more can be done."