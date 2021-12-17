Hailsham hit-and-run: Teen pedestrian seriously injured
A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run in East Sussex.
The 18-year-old, who is from the local area, was found in Battle Road, Hailsham, just after midnight on Wednesday.
Police said the pedestrian had been hit by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.
Officers are appealing for witnesses, especially other drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident.
