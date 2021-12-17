Brighton doorman jailed for rape and false imprisonment
- Published
A doorman who committed sexual offences against two women in Brighton has been jailed.
Sarjo Jatta, 45, was convicted in September of the rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment of a woman, then aged 22, in February 2020.
He was also found guilty of raping an 18-year-old woman who he had met in a club in Brighton in September 2015.
Jatta was jailed for 20 years at Lewes Crown Court and told he would spend a further four years on licence.
Jatta was charged in March 2020 after the 22-year old victim reported he had offered her a lift home as she was walking past the city centre casino where he was working as a doorman, Sussex Police said.
"When he took her to his car he would not let her out until he had raped and sexually assaulted her," a police spokesman said.
"He was immediately arrested and police records showed that four-and-a-half years earlier, he had been arrested on suspicion of raping the 18-year-old woman, but the Crown Prosecution Service had not authorised his prosecution at that time," he said.
Jatta, of Eldred Avenue, Brighton, was sentenced on Friday following the trial in September in which the jury found him guilty of two counts of rape, one of sexual assault and one charge of false imprisonment.
He was cleared of one count of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Det Con Stewart Cameron, of Sussex Police, said: "Jatta was clearly a predatory offender against young women, taking opportunities to victimise them when they were in vulnerable situations."