Worthing armed robbery: Three arrested after petrol station raid

A large amount of tobacco, cigarettes and cash was taken from the garage on New Road, Worthing

Three people have been arrested after an armed robbery at a petrol station.

Staff at the Tesco garage on New Road, Worthing, were forced to reopen the shop by a man with a gun at around midnight, Sussex Police said.

A large amount of tobacco, cigarettes and cash, as well as personal items from the garage staff, were taken.

Men aged 32 and 39, and a 29-year-old woman, who are all from the local area, were arrested on suspicion of robbery and remain in custody.

One victim suffered minor injuries to her hand, police said.

Officers tracked the suspect to a house on a nearby estate, where three people were arrested.

Police say they want to see any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area on the night of the robbery.

