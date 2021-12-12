Lancing residents voice anger at 'disgusting' sewage leak
Villagers have voiced their anger after burst pipes led to "disgusting" waste water flooding the streets outside their homes.
Roads in Lancing in West Sussex have been flooded with sewage and tankers have been sent in to the West Beach estate to "manage the flow".
Southern Water has apologised to residents of Orient Road, Lancing, following another leak.
It said: "We're glad that no homes or properties were affected."
The water company said repairs to the burst sewer in West Beach estate would be made on Sunday.
"We're using tankers to protect the environment and manage flows so people can use their facilities as normal," it added.
Some local residents expressed their anger on Facebook.
One man said: "This situation has reached ludicrous proportions and cannot continue."
Another resident added: "Every time we open our doors it's disgusting. The whole sewage works and drainage needs replacing completely."
One woman said the floods were "all along West Way including heading into the other roads running off it" and they had to use sandbags to protect their homes.
Southern Water said it had already been planning to start work on "a special polymer lining" in a stretch of sewer nearby which it said would make the network "tougher".
It added that more work to prevent future bursts was under way and it would keep locals informed.