Covid-19: Sussex Police officers disciplined after lockdown party

Published
Ten people were initially given fixed penalty notices of £200 after the gathering last year

Two police officers have been disciplined for attending a party in breach of Covid-19 lockdown rules.

Sussex Police was called to a gathering at a house in Hove, East Sussex, just before 21:00 BST on 15 May 2021 and found off-duty officers present.

Ten people were issued with fixed penalty notices of £200 each for breaching coronavirus regulations at the time, which banned such gatherings.

A police constable and an acting police sergeant have now been sanctioned.

The force's Professional Standards Department has issued the police constable with a written warning, while the acting police sergeant has been given "reflective practice", a process which will examine and reflect on the behaviour involved.

Det Supt Rachel Carr of Sussex Police said: "We have taken Covid-related breaches very seriously and we do not tolerate this kind of behaviour which falls below the standards we expect of our officers and staff."

