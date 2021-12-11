BBC News

Brighton Santa Dash: Hundreds take part in seafront 5K run

Published
Image caption,
About 600 Santas took part in this year's dash along the seafront in Brighton

Hundreds of people dressed as Santa have run along a seafront to raise money for a children's charity.

About 600 runners joined this year's Brighton and Hove 5K Santa Dash, which set off from the Peace Statue at 10:30 GMT.

Similar festive runs have been held across England, with one in Liverpool attracting 5000 participants.

The dash is raising money for Rockinghorse, the charity for the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital.

Image caption,
Santas Tim, Roger and Clive (left to right) thoroughly enjoyed their festive dash for charity

One participant, Clive Howe from Hove, said: "The atmosphere was amazing. Everyone was so happy to see us. A great start to Christmas."

Another, Roger Lucas, said he was "cream-crackered" after the event but "loved every minute".

Tim White added: "I'm so proud I finished, Go Santa!"

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Lucy Pond, challenge events manager at Rockinghorse, said: "It's always a great photo opportunity to see hundreds of Santas running down Hove Promenade.

"Last year we did a virtual Santa dash which still raised a great amount of money but it's great to be back on the seafront this morning."

Image source, Nathalie Edell
Image caption,
Runners wore red and white suits with smiles or beards

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.