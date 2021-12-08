BBC News

Covid: Family's anger at Gatwick quarantine hotel food and hygiene

Published
Related Topics
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The Sandman Signature hotel is being used as a quarantine facility

A family quarantining in a hotel at a cost of £4,500 described it as dirty and said some of the food was inedible.

The Pickersgills are having to spend 10 days in the Sandman Signature hotel near Gatwick airport after a trip to South Africa for a wedding.

They said they found a previous guest's underwear in the room and have had to ask the hotel to provide vegetables with their meals.

The hotel said it is doing what it can to address their concerns.

Hannah Pickersgill said: "My husband undertook a deep clean of the room. It took him three hours and the results were horrifying.

"We found a pair of another man's boxer shorts in the bathroom. This room has clearly not been cleaned for quite some time."

Mrs Pickersgill also said the family were having difficulty accessing the wi-fi, and she criticised the food.

"The food has gone from inedible to partially edible," she said.

Image source, Hannah Pickersgill
Image caption,
The family of four are sharing the same room for 10 days

The hotel said its head chef had contacted the family to make sure their food requirements were met.

It blamed the lack of wi-fi on "unprecedented use" at the hotel, and has offered to pay for a SIM card with unlimited data.

It also said its rooms are "thoroughly cleaned," with "additional measures in place" because of the pandemic.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are rapidly expanding our hotel capacity following our immediate and precautionary action against the omicron variant.

"We have doubled the number of hotel rooms available from Monday and will continue to increase availability on a daily basis."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.