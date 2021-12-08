Covid: Family's anger at Gatwick quarantine hotel food and hygiene
- Published
A family quarantining in a hotel at a cost of £4,500 described it as dirty and said some of the food was inedible.
The Pickersgills are having to spend 10 days in the Sandman Signature hotel near Gatwick airport after a trip to South Africa for a wedding.
They said they found a previous guest's underwear in the room and have had to ask the hotel to provide vegetables with their meals.
The hotel said it is doing what it can to address their concerns.
Hannah Pickersgill said: "My husband undertook a deep clean of the room. It took him three hours and the results were horrifying.
"We found a pair of another man's boxer shorts in the bathroom. This room has clearly not been cleaned for quite some time."
Mrs Pickersgill also said the family were having difficulty accessing the wi-fi, and she criticised the food.
"The food has gone from inedible to partially edible," she said.
The hotel said its head chef had contacted the family to make sure their food requirements were met.
It blamed the lack of wi-fi on "unprecedented use" at the hotel, and has offered to pay for a SIM card with unlimited data.
It also said its rooms are "thoroughly cleaned," with "additional measures in place" because of the pandemic.
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "We are rapidly expanding our hotel capacity following our immediate and precautionary action against the omicron variant.
"We have doubled the number of hotel rooms available from Monday and will continue to increase availability on a daily basis."