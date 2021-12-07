Omicron: Brighton has first case, health boss confirms
- Published
The first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant has been confirmed in Brighton and Hove, the city's health boss has said.
The city council's director of public health, Alistair Hill, said the authority had been notified by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
All close contacts have been identified and were isolating, he added.
Early signs suggest the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the current Delta strain, the government has said.
There are currently 437 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK, the UKHSA tweeted.
Mr Hill said: "We recognise this may be a worrying time for residents.
"We'd like to reassure you that UKHSA has identified all close contacts and they are isolating."
The news comes after Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Monday there was community transmission of the Omicron variant in multiple regions of England.
Mr Hill said he could not comment on individual details of the case in Brighton but urged people to follow public health advice to slow the spread of infection.
He said: "Please get vaccinated as soon as you are invited, wear a face covering in crowded or enclosed places, and crucially if you have any symptoms you must isolate immediately and get a PCR test.
"Ahead of social events and meeting people, please take a lateral flow test, and meet outdoors if possible or open a window to let fresh air in."