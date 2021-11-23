Brook House inquiry opens into immigration centre 'abuse'
A public inquiry into the mistreatment of immigration detainees has heard a BBC Panorama documentary revealed "shocking" treatment which had "no place in a decent and humane" system.
The inquiry into Brook House removal centre, near Gatwick, is examining mistreatment of detainees, as well as the attitudes and culture of staff.
It follows a series of investigations triggered by Panorama in 2017.
At the time, G4S ran the Sussex centre, but Serco took it over last year.
On its first day, the inquiry heard there would be evidence on restraint techniques used and how staff responded to bullying.
The G4S contract is also of particular interest, as well as how the Home Office oversaw the operation of the centre.
G4S was paid about £1m a year by the Home Office, with penalties for poor performance including escapes, or detainees taking their own lives.
Counsel to the inquiry Brian Altman QC said short-staffing was an "almost daily occurrence".
The centre, which holds foreign nationals who have served prison sentences and people whose asylum claims have been refused, can house more than 500 men and has the same security as a Category B prison.
The wider immigration system is not part of the inquiry's remit.
Five years ago, Callum Tulley, a former Brook House officer and now a BBC journalist, carried out secret filming for Panorama.
The programme revealed harsh treatment, widespread drug use and bullying and raised concerns about the mental health care given to detainees.
Mr Altman said 109 hours of footage had been given to the inquiry and four hours identified as "key evidence".
Fourteen members of G4S staff were dismissed or resigned in the wake of the BBC broadcast.
'Desperate to go home'
As the inquiry began, detainees told the BBC about conditions at Brook House now.
They complained about the length of time it took to resolve immigration cases.
One current detainee said he was desperate to be sent home. He claimed 20 out of 65 people in one wing would leave the country willingly but the Home Office had not allowed it.
A former detainee and a convicted criminal said: "If you are in prison you know the judge has given you a length of two or three years. In a detention centre you don't know when you're coming out. You can't handle it."
The first phase of public hearings began on Tuesday and will continue until early December.
The second phase of the inquiry will take place early next year and is expected to conclude by the spring.