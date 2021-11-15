Babysitter Robin James Elms jailed for sexually abusing children
A man who babysat in private homes has been jailed for sexually abusing children aged between two and 14.
Freelance nanny Robin James Elms, "groomed the families" and moved from home to home "beguiling them", Portsmouth Crown Court heard.
Elms, 23, of Hunston, near Chichester, secured employment through online childcare agencies.
He was sentenced to 20 years and six months after admitting 10 counts of sexual assault.
Elms also admitted five counts of taking indecent videos of children and four of voyeurism.
The offences were against nine children between 2018 and 2020.
Seven of the children, in three households, were from West Sussex and two of the children, in two households, were from east Kent.
'Horrendous'
There was also one further charge of sexually assaulting an adult man, which was not related to his work as a nanny or babysitter.
Det Con Chris Smith of Sussex Police said: "Elms used his access, and the trust placed in him by the parents, to systematically abuse children in their own homes.
"His offences were horrendous breaches of trust, which are every parent's greatest concern.
"He had no previous convictions or any other DBS-related record, and the parents all had found him through reputable childcare agencies."
Judge Lance Ashworth told Elms: "You groomed the families, moving from home to home, beguiling them and making them feel sorry for you."
Elms will spend 15-and-a-half years of the sentence in prison and five years on extended prison licence supervision.