COP26: Eastbourne pupils send climate messages on paper birds
- Published
Thousands of paper birds carrying the climate change concerns of Sussex pupils made a flying visit to the COP26 conference.
About 5,000 birds were created by 20 primary, secondary and SEN schools across Eastbourne.
The project, called Birds2BHeard, was inspired by a local pupil's letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, after the event was postponed in 2020.
The birds represent 25% of under 20s living in the resort, organisers said.
Birds2BHeard was created by Making Natural History, a campaign group aiming to promote youth environmentalism in the town.
Lord Lucas, a member of the Environment and Climate Change Committee, who took the birds to the climate summit, said it "was a great pleasure and delight" for delegates to see the birds.
He said: "Talking to them about what was happening in Eastbourne and what the children were thinking, it was reconnecting people with their own real existence."
Hillhead High School in Glasgow displayed the birds when they arrived before they formed part of the city's Fridays For Future Youth and Global Day of Action marches.
Some of the paper birds were showcased at the conference itself, at the COP26 Presidency Programme's Youth and Public Empowerment Day.
The birds are now set to be exhibited in the Beacon shopping centre in Eastbourne.