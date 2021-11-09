COP26: Brighton council's Green leader apologises for flight
- Published
A Green Party council leader has apologised after facing criticism for flying to the COP26 climate summit.
Brighton & Hove City Council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said he chose to fly to Glasgow because of "the unreliability of the rail network".
But he has faced calls to quit and been called a "hypocrite" for not using more environmentally-friendly rail travel.
He said that decision "was a major failure of my judgement" and goes against his party's principles.
Councillor Dawn Barnett, Conservative member for Hangleton & Knoll, said: "I think it's disgusting, he's a hypocrite, and he should step down as leader.
"He tells us we can't use our cars, that we must use buses and trains, and he has bus lanes put in overnight, and then he does exactly as he wants."
Mr Mac Cafferty was invited to the conference to represent the city at a presentation of the Glasgow Declaration on Saturday morning.
Responding to the criticism, which was first reported by the Brighton Argus, he said he flew because of "well-publicised difficulties" on the rail network before the summit.
A number of COP26 attendees were stranded at Euston following a major storm.
Mr Mac Cafferty said: "I was concerned that this would happen again and I felt it was important not to miss the opportunity to attend the important presentation on behalf of the city, lobby world leaders and share with others the innovative work taking place in Brighton & Hove."
Lloyd Russell-Moyle, Labour MP for Brighton Kemptown, said: "Phélim Mac Cafferty getting a plane is deeply disappointing and it will set these issues back because people will think that their leaders aren't taking the climate issues seriously."
Citing Brighton's recent bin strike, the cutting down of protected trees, and a reduction in recycling rates, he added: "I agree with the Greens' ideas on the planet, but they are always lacking in focus, and not able to manage Brighton.
"Many people will be asking if Phélim is the right person for this job."
Mr Mac Cafferty said in a statement he "unreservedly" apologised, and he pledged to offset the carbon cost of his journey and return to Brighton by train.
"I paid for my own transport and all associated costs. I am not getting paid for any of the speeches I am making or meetings I am attending and I am otherwise working from Glasgow," he added.