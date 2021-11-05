Lewes Bonfire Night: Crowds defy warnings and flock to parade
Crowds are attending Lewes Bonfire Night, despite warnings not to travel to the annual event.
The parade has attracted up to 60,000 spectators previously, but local councils and the emergency services called for a low-key event this year.
They urged people to attend "local" events, rather than visiting Lewes, citing concerns over high Covid rates.
One of the effigies already unveiled ahead of the parades is a masked and double-jabbed Guy Fawkes.
'Panic-buying dig'
Mick Symes, vice-chairman of Lewes Borough Bonfire Society, said the effigy took two weeks to build.
He said: "He's been double-jabbed, he's got the coronavirus in his hand to give it a spank for not being allowed out last year. He's got his two barrels of gunpowder which have now been changed into vaccine for this year.
"The two pieces on the front are a little way of having a dig at all the unnecessary panic buying that's been going on."
The hugely-popular parade is organised by seven bonfire societies, many of which date to the 19th Century.
At the 2019 event, a figure of Boris Johnson urinating on newspapers was one of dozens of colourful effigies that were torched.
Council officials previously said they expected larger crowds at this year's parade as last year's event was cancelled due to the pandemic, and because 5 November falls on a Friday.
They aired concerns about "overcrowding in the narrow streets of Lewes".
Fireworks theft alert
Earlier, police warned of the potential dangers of fireworks after some were stolen overnight from a bonfire site in the town.
The fireworks were stolen overnight from Landport recreation ground, where the Commercial Square bonfire society will celebrate later.
After six cardboard boxes were stolen, Ch Supt Howard Hodges said: "These fireworks are more powerful than the average domestically-purchased ones and should be used only by trained and responsible people.
"Whoever took them, or is present somewhere where they are set off, is at extra risk of serious injury and we ask anyone who knows where any of them are to leave them alone and get in touch with us right away."