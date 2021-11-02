Brighton and Eastbourne spiking: Two men arrested
Two men have been arrested following reports of women being spiked.
A number of women reported feeling unwell during or after nights out in East Sussex, with some finding puncture marks on their body.
A 28-year-old man from Hove has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to injure.
A 19-year-old Brighton man has also been arrested on suspicion of the same offence, Sussex Police said. Both have been bailed while inquiries continue.
The arrests in Sussex follow a number of reports of women being spiked by needle at nightclubs, prompting boycotts of venues around the country.
Ch Supt Justin Burtenshaw, divisional commander for Brighton and Hove, said: "We continue to work around the clock to investigate these troubling reports and will do everything in our power to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice."
He urged anyone who thought they may have been a victim of spiking to let police or bar staff know as soon as possible so they can be tested before any drugs leave their system.