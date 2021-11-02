Brighton and Eastbourne spiking: Two men arrested
Two men have been arrested following reports of women being spiked.
Several women reported feeling unwell during or after nights out in East Sussex, with some finding puncture marks on their body.
A 28-year-old man from Hove has been arrested on suspicion of administering poison with intent to injure.
A 19-year-old Brighton man has also been arrested on suspicion of the same offence, Sussex Police said. Both have been bailed while inquiries continue.
Ch Supt Justin Burtenshaw, divisional commander for Brighton and Hove, said: "We continue to work around the clock to investigate these troubling reports and will do everything in our power to catch the perpetrators and bring them to justice."
