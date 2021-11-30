Sussex man Scott Porter jailed for making grenades 'for apocalypse'
- Published
A Sussex man has been jailed after he made improvised grenades in case of an apocalyptic scenario.
Scott Porter, 44, pleaded guilty to possessing an explosive substance and three counts of possessing documents useful to a terrorist, at an earlier Old Bailey hearing.
Porter, of Haywards Heath, had faced trial but changed his plea to guilty.
He was sentenced to four years and three months in prison with an extended licence period of four years.
Prosecutor Michael Bisgrove said the offences came to light in September 2019 after Porter was arrested for a bungled attempt to rob a chemist with a crossbow, which he later admitted.
In a raid at Porter's home, police uncovered weapons including crossbows, knives, knuckledusters and ingredients to make homemade explosives, the court heard.
Further searches uncovered paintball grenades, spears and other makeshift weapons.
'Fantastical designs'
In notebooks, Porter had made notes on designs for making weapons, and how to carry out an attack and avoid detection, the court heard.
He wrote: "Dear lord, please allow me to do this and not get caught. This will be practice for runs doing bigger jobs... Please can I bring vengeance on those that are cruel to animals with your blessing."
The notebooks contained details of people Porter considered were involved in fox hunts or animal cruelty.
Porter told police he had the grenades "if an apocalyptic scenario had happened", the court was told.
Mr Bisgrove said no specific plans or ideology had been identified, but Porter posed a risk to the public, given the weapons and his drug use.
In mitigation, the court heard Porter's drug abuse explained his "fear of an apocalyptic scenario" and "fantastical designs".