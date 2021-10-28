Uckfield man Lewis Ashdown jailed for Marc Williams murder
- Published
A man has been jailed for life for the "horrendous and unprovoked" murder of a teenage friend in woodland.
Lewis Ashdown, 20, admitted stabbing 18-year-old Marc Williams in Fairwarp, near Uckfield, East Sussex, in the early hours of 30 May.
The pair had been on a night out together in Maresfield.
A judge at Lewes Crown Court said on Thursday that Ashdown must serve a minimum of 27 years before being considered for release.
Ashdown, of Normansland, Fairwarp, pleaded guilty to murder and possessing an offensive weapon at a previous hearing on 23 August.
Mr Williams' body was discovered on 1 June, three days after he was reported missing.
He had suffered multiple stab wounds following what police described as a "sustained and violent assault".
Police said the two men were friends, and had met to socialise and drink in the woods on the evening of 29 May.
Mr Williams, who rarely drank, called his aunt at about 23:30 BST.
He was described as sounding drunk, but said he was returning home. His family reported him missing when he failed to return.
Ashdown had initially been reported missing as well, but when police searched his home they found clothing stained with what turned out to be Mr Williams' blood in a wardrobe.
Detectives arrested Ashdown at the house of a friend in Eastbourne. The friend told police that Ashdown had admitted killing Mr Williams.
In a statement following sentencing, Mr Williams' family said: "There are no words to describe Lewis Ashdown.
"He truly is a despicable, cowardly liar who murdered our generous and loving son Marc in the most terrible way for his own gratification.
"While Marc was not perfect, he was not malicious and did not deserve to be murdered or have anyone call Lewis Ashdown his friend."
Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers, of Sussex Police, said: "This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on a young man who thought he was simply out enjoying an evening with a friend.
"Lewis Ashdown took advantage of Marc's trust and friendship, and killed him in a sustained and violent assault."