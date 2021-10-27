BBC News

Chichester cyclist dies in crash with car

Two people have been arrested after a cyclist died in a crash with a car, police said.

The collision involving a silver Vauxhall Zafira happened on the A286 Main Road in Birdham, Chichester, at about 20:20 BST on Tuesday.

Sussex Police said the 26-year-old man from Chichester died at the scene.

A man and a woman, both aged 34, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They remain in custody.

Police have appealed for anyone with information or with dash-cam footage to come forward.

