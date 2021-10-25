Brighton bin strike: Adrian Ramsay blames lack of government funding
- Published
A strike by refuse workers which left rubbish piling up on the streets of Brighton was part of a national issue, the co-leader of the Green Party said.
A deal was reached between the Green-led council and the GMB union but clearing the waste could take weeks.
Adrian Ramsay told BBC South East Today other councils faced the "consequences" of poor government funding.
The GMB union called the strike in Brighton over drivers being removed from long-standing rounds and pay.
In an interview with BBC South East Today ahead of the party's conference at the weekend, Mr Ramsay said: "Councillors in Brighton and Hove have been working with the local trade union to resolve the issues just as councillors in Glasgow have been working to resolve the issue there.
"That shows it is a national issue - that there are other councils around the country facing the consequences of central government not adequately funding local services."
However, Mr Ramsay, who said it was not his place to speak for Brighton & Hove City Council, said he was "really pleased... the issues seem to have been resolved".
Brighton residents previously told the BBC the scenes on the city's streets were "disgusting", and that they couldn't open their windows because of the smell.