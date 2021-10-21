Hassocks: Driver dies after crashing into tree
A driver has died after his car crashed into a tree near Hassocks.
The 38-year-old man from East Grinstead was in a white Audi A1 when it crashed at about 17:25 BST on Wednesday.
Officers said the car was travelling westbound on the B2116 Keymer Road when it crashed into a tree close to the junction with Beacon Hurst.
Sussex Police said the man died at the scene, despite the efforts of paramedics.
Police have appealed for anyone with information or with dash-cam footage to come forward.
