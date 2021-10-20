East Sussex: Teenage boy arrested over moped sex assaults
A teenage boy has been arrested by police investigating a series of sex assaults by a moped rider.
Officers said they received reports of women being approached from behind and slapped or touched inappropriately by a moped rider.
Sussex Police said the alleged assaults took place in Hastings, Bexhill and Eastbourne.
A 17-year-old boy who was arrested on Monday has been released on bail.
The suspect was held on suspicion of five counts of sexual assault on a woman and one count of common assault.
He was also arrested for possessing a controlled Class B drug and using threatening and abusive behaviour to cause harassment.
Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward.
