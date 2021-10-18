Doctor jailed over ex-lover fake text plot
A doctor has been jailed for perverting the course of justice after lying to police in an attempt to sabotage his flatmate's relationship.
Javed Saumtally, 28, crafted fake texts and created bogus screenshots during his deception fuelled by an "unhealthy obsession" for his one-time lover.
The GP, of Ipswich in Suffolk, has been sentenced to 15 months in prison at a hearing at Brighton Crown Court.
The judge said Saumtally had taken "extraordinary steps" in the deception.
Judge Jeremy Gold QC described Saumtally as a "highly able young man" and a qualified doctor.
He said: "It's a tragedy that I should have to deal with you for such a serious offence as perverting the course of justice."
He said the defendant had "developed an unhealthy obsession" with his flatmate and took "extraordinary steps".
'Devious and determined'
Saumtally and his flatmate had been in a relationship when they lived in Brighton, before moving to Ipswich.
The doctor was jealous of his flatmate and sent "abusive and derogatory messages", both to his ex lover and to himself, "no doubt to make it look like he was also a victim", prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson told the jury.
He then made false reports to police in a "devious, determined and technologically adept" plot.
His lies were part of a "concerted ploy to deliberately undermine the relationships of his flatmate... all the while pretending to act as an understanding friend and companion", Mr Atkinson told the court.
'Deeply hurtful'
The campaign of lies saw one of his flatmate's ex-partners interviewed by police officers and spend nearly 15 hours in custody.
His name was finally cleared, but not until police had held on to his device for 56 days, which he said "felt like Covid isolation".
He then had to fight to overturn a decision not to prosecute Saumtally, an action which was commended by the judge.
The flatmate's ex-partner told the court the false accusations had been "life changing".
"It's so important for me to get justice and find out why such deceitful lies were told to me.
"It was deeply hurtful to have our time together ruined in such a bitter way," he added.