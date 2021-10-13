Brighton bin strike: Emergency council meeting over dispute
Councillors in Brighton will hold an emergency meeting seeking to resolve a bin strike which has blighted the city.
Concerns that the dispute is causing a health hazard have been raised as bags of refuse pile up on pathways.
Talks between the GMB union and the Green-led council broke down on Monday in the dispute over changes of duties and pay, which began on 5 October.
Brighton & Hove City Council's policy and resources committee will set out "options for resolution" later.
The council said the meeting would also provide the chief executive and senior council officials "a clear negotiation steer".
One of the options being considered it to bring in ACAS or another third party industrial relations expert to act as an intermediary in the dispute.
The GMB called the action amid concerns over drivers being removed from long-standing rounds and pay.
The strike is in its second week and could last until at least mid-November.
On Monday the council accused the union of walking out of a meeting where a "significant" offer had been made before hearing all the details.
Was there yesterday for work-really sad in the lovely sunshine-the rubbish was piled high & much of it close to restaurants-hope it can be sorted soon-it’s a real public health hazard & people living there who I talked to where frustrated & embarrassed about how their area looked https://t.co/FBaeBy9o0b— Mims Davies MP #KICKSTART #JOBS #PROGRESSION (@mimsdavies) October 13, 2021
Union bosses denied the claims, and said they walked out of negotiations because the proposal was less than previously offered.
The GMB announced a three-day pause of the industrial action would come into force on 18 October.