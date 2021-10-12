BBC News

Brighton bin strike: Rubbish piles up as dispute enters second week

Published
Image source, Eddie Mitchell
Image caption, After a week of bin strikes rubbish has piled up to the point of blocking pavements and other paths

Piles of rubbish are blocking pavements as a bin strike in Brighton enters its second week.

Bin bags have been piled high and are spilling over pathways, and residents have reported horrendous smells across Brighton and Hove due to the pile-up.

The strike could last until mid-November after talks between the GMB union and Green-led council broke down.

The GMB called the action over changes of duties, drivers being removed from long-standing rounds and pay.

Image source, Eddie Mitchell
Image caption, Residents have reported a bad smell across Brighton and Hove

One angry resident told the BBC of being able to "smell the rubbish before you can see it".

Jamie Lloyd, deputy chair of Brighton & Hove City Council's environment, transport and sustainability committee, apologised for the build-up of waste caused by the ongoing dispute.

He said: "It's an appalling situation and we are dedicated to getting this sorted out as quickly as possible."

However, he claimed the demands of the union would lead to "catastrophic cuts in other services".

Image caption, The Green-led council apologised and said they want to end the dispute as quickly as possible

He added it was time to start thinking about emergency clearance efforts but said the council did not want to appear "antagonistic" to the union by bringing in outside contractors.

The council on Monday accused the union of walking out of a meting where a "significant" offer had been made before hearing all the details.

Union bosses denied the claims, and said they walked out of negotiations because the proposal was less than previously offered.

Image source, Eddie Mitchell
Image caption, The GMB union say the council has made a worse offer than previously proposed and strikes could last until November

