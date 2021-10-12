West Sussex gritters take to the roads in 'dry run' for winter
Gritters are preparing to take to the roads in an annual "dry run" to prepare for the winter months ahead.
West Sussex County Council said the test outing on Saturday will help it keep busy routes and approaches to schools and hospitals safe.
A highways spokesperson said: "Our fleet of 19 gritters will be ready to go when the frosty weather arrives."
The weather is closely monitored between October and April and a daily decision is made on whether to grit.
The highways spokesperson said the test run enables drivers to check the equipment is working, and helps them re-familiarise themselves with the routes.
"They also note any problems, such as overgrown hedges, that need attention ahead of severe weather later in the year and see if there are ways to make the runs more efficient," the spokesperson added.