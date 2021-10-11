Ringmer crash: Tributes for motorcyclist Lisa Bonwick
The family of a woman killed in a motorcycle crash have described her as a "wonderful" mother and grandmother.
Lisa Bonwick, aged 48, died when her bike crashed with a car on the Uckfield Road in Ringmer, on 26 September.
In a statement, her family said: "She was a wonderful mum to two girls and a nanny to a granddaughter."
A 41-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been released under investigation.
The family's statement went on: "She was always so full of life and lit up a room with her laugh and smile.
"For the last four years of her life, riding her motorbike was her favourite hobby with her partner."
The family also described her an "inspiration", and said she was "loved and adored" by many people in East Grinstead, where she lived most of her life.
Sussex Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the crash.