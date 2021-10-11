Brighton bin strike: Dispute set to enter second week
- Published
A strike involving refuse truck drivers in Brighton and Hove is set to continue into its second week.
Brighton & Hove City Council say union bosses have rejected a second pay offer which they hoped would end the dispute.
The council said they were disappointed at the outcome after they made a "significant and generous offer".
The GMB union, which called the action over changes of duties and the removal of drivers from long-standing rounds, has been contacted for comment.
The strike has resulted in rubbish piling up on the streets of Brighton and Hove.
The council claimed union bosses walked out of a meeting before hearing "the full details" of its offer.
It said in a statement: "It's disappointing that this offer has been turned down."
Hannah Clare, deputy leader of the council, said: "We are really keen to keep discussing this latest offer with the GMB and hope they will reconsider their walk-out today and resume talks.
"Our door remains open to talk any of this through with GMB reps."
The council previously called on residents to bring waste to its Household Waste Recycling Sites.
Another two-week strike has been called for 21 October.