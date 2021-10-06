Brighton footballer arrested over sex assault
A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman.
The man, who is in his 20s and plays for Brighton and Hove Albion, was arrested at a nightclub in Brighton early on Wednesday.
A man, in his 40s, is also being questioned, Sussex Police said. The victim is receiving specialist support from officers.
Brighton and Hove Albion FC said it was helping police with the investigation.
"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time," it added.
