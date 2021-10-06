BBC News

Brighton footballer arrested over sex assault

Published
Image caption, Brighton and Hove Albion FC said it was helping police with the investigation

A Premier League footballer has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman.

The man, who is in his 20s and plays for Brighton and Hove Albion, was arrested at a nightclub in Brighton early on Wednesday.

A man, in his 40s, is also being questioned, Sussex Police said. The victim is receiving specialist support from officers.

Brighton and Hove Albion FC said it was helping police with the investigation.

"The matter is subject to a legal process and the club is therefore unable to make further comment at this time," it added.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.