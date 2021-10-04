Man attacked with hammer during Ringmer burglary
A man has been left with a serious head injury after being attacked with a hammer during a burglary.
The 37-year-old was attacked by a man at a house in Ringmer, East Sussex, on Saturday at 23:20 BST.
Two other intruders were also involved in the burglary, and the group made off with two motorbikes, Sussex Police said.
The victim was taken to hospital where he is in a serious condition, the force added.
The burglars demanded money but ran out of the house on Mill Mead after being disturbed by two other occupants.
'Traumatic experience'
The two motorbikes, a white Husqvarna and a green Kawasaki, were stolen from a garage at the property.
Det Insp Alex Campbell said: "This was a traumatic experience for the victim and occupants but we believe this was an isolated incident.
"We are keen to hear from any witnesses or from anyone who has any information about the incident or has seen the stolen motorbikes or been offered them for sale."