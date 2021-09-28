Sussex man Scott Porter made grenades 'for apocalypse'
- Published
A man has admitted to making improvised grenades in case an apocalypse came.
Scott Porter pleaded guilty at the Old Bailey to possessing an explosive substance and three notebooks containing information useful to a person preparing an act of terrorism.
The 44-year-old, of Haywards Heath, West Sussex, had been due to face trial but instead admitted the charges.
Judge Mark Dennis QC adjourned sentencing while reports are prepared.
The court heard police uncovered a stash of weapons when they raided his home in 2019 and found paintball grenades that were filled with shards of glass, metal and chilli powder, along with other weapons that included crossbows, knives and knuckle dusters.
Porter told police he had the grenades in case an apocalyptic scenario should occur.
Judge Dennis, describing it as an "unusual case", asked for submissions on the seriousness of the offences and the motivation and potential dangerousness of the defendant.
'No specific risk'
After the hearing, Det Ch Supt Kath Barnes, from Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), said Porter had possessed information that would have been useful to someone who wanted to cause harm.
She said: "Although Porter didn't have a specific ideology, the information he wrote, researched and designed could have been useful to a terrorist with plans to carry out an attack.
"His actions were reckless and the weight of evidence against him left Porter with no choice but to plead guilty to these serious offences."
Det Supt Justina Beeken, from Sussex Police, said officers had worked closely with CTPSE.
She added: "We are confident there was no specific risk to the local community."
Sentencing was adjourned to 29 October.