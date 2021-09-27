Hove mother charged with murdering disabled 10-year-old son
A woman has been charged with murdering her disabled 10-year-old son.
Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, of Hove, East Sussex, is accused of killing her son Mustafa, who had severe physical and mental disabilities.
A post-mortem examination and toxicology report found he died after being given non-prescription medication.
Ms Mehmetaliogullari appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
She was remanded in custody and will appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, Sussex Police said.
Mustafa died at the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital in Brighton on 30 September 2018, after being admitted for treatment three days earlier.
Police said he and his mother had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, before his admission to hospital.
