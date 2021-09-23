Pressure on Southern Water over Lewes sewage discharges
A water firm fined £90m for a catalogue of illegal sewage discharges has come under pressure to take action to prevent further pollution.
Lewes District Council has passed a motion calling on Southern Water to say how it will put a stop to illegal discharges of sewage in the River Ouse.
Green Party councillor Matthew Bird said: "Over 600 sewage overspills occurred in Lewes district in 2020."
Southern Water said the action was "an opportunity" to talk with the council.
As a result of the motion, Green council leader Zoe Nicholson will write to the chief executive of Southern Water about sewage leaks in the Lewes district and what is being doing to prevent them, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Ms Nicholson will also ask the Environment Agency to reverse its decision to introduce a waiver allowing water companies to avoid having to go through the third stage in the treatment of sewage if the company does not have the right chemicals due to driver shortages.
Mr Bird, the council's cabinet member for sustainability, said: "We've now seen data that shows over 600 sewage overspills occurred in Lewes district in 2020.
"It's a shocking track record."
Dr Toby Willison, Southern Water's director of environment and corporate affairs, said: "We know we must work hard to rebuild trust with the people of Lewes and we have a duty to show how we are improving our performance.
"This motion from the council is an opportunity to do that. We would be delighted to meet with councillors to talk in more detail about our plans and investment."