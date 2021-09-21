Arundel Castle: Man arrested over Mary Queen of Scots rosary theft
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of historic artefacts worth more than £1m from Arundel Castle.
The man, aged 45, was arrested at an address in Eckington, Worcestershire, by Sussex Police.
Items stolen during the burglary at the West Sussex castle included a set of gold rosary beads carried by Mary Queen of Scots at her execution.
The man remains in custody for questioning, Sussex Police said.
He was arrested as part of a joint operation between Sussex Police, Gloucestershire Constabulary, West Mercia Police and Thames Valley Police.
Officers conducted eight warrants at addresses in Worcestershire, Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire and six other men were arrested for crimes unrelated to the castle burglary.
Specialist search officers and detection equipment have been deployed as part of the operation, Sussex Police said.
Police did not say if any of the stolen treasures had been recovered.
Det Insp Alan Pack of Sussex Police said: "Our investigation into the Arundel Castle burglary remains live and this action marks a significant step in our enquiries.
"I would encourage anyone with further information about this burglary to contact us, and also remind people that the insurers have offered a substantial reward should any of the property be recovered intact."
Along with the roasary beads, other items stolen were Hanoverian coronation cups, gold ceremonial batons, silver Apostle spoons, a silver casket and silver mug.
After the raid, a spokesman for Arundel Castle Trustees said: "The stolen items have significant monetary value but, as unique artefacts of the Duke of Norfolk's collection, have immeasurably greater and priceless historical importance."
Sussex Police has previously released photos of two ladders used during the burglary.
The thieves entered through a window and smashed a glass cabinet to grab the items, police said.