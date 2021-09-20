Man held after gunshots reported on Hove street
A man has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after reports of gunshots on a city street.
First Avenue in Hove was closed and a police helicopter was called in to help with the search for the suspect at about 21:30 BST on Sunday.
The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and alarm.
No-one was harmed and it was not terrorist-related, Sussex Police said.
Ch Supt Justin Burtenshaw said: "This is a fast moving investigation and I want to reassure the public that there is no threat to the wider community. This is not terrorist-related."
