Chichester: Woman, 89, dies in mobility scooter crash

Published
image source, Google
image captionThe collision happened on Broyle Road in Chichester

A mobility scooter rider has died after being involved in a crash with a car, police said.

It happened in Broyle Road, Chichester, West Sussex, just before 09:45 BST on Thursday, after the scooter collided with a Peugeot 207.

The 89-year-old woman, who was local, died at the scene, while the 95-year-old car driver was uninjured.

Sussex Police appealed for witnesses and for any drivers who may have dash-cam footage of the crash.

