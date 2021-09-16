BBC News

Brighton: Suspended sentence for man found with knives at station

image source, Google
image captionThe station was temporarily closed and a cordon set up as a safety precaution

A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting carrying two knives at Brighton Railway Station.

Corey Moss, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested after officers were called to reports of a man claiming to be in possession of an explosive device.

Moss admitted two counts of possession of a bladed article and was handed a four-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Hove Crown Court.

No explosive device was found, Sussex Police said at the time.

