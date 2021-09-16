Brighton: Suspended sentence for man found with knives at station
- Published
A man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting carrying two knives at Brighton Railway Station.
Corey Moss, 27, of no fixed address, was arrested after officers were called to reports of a man claiming to be in possession of an explosive device.
Moss admitted two counts of possession of a bladed article and was handed a four-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, at Hove Crown Court.
No explosive device was found, Sussex Police said at the time.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.