Southwick: Police appeal after pedestrian dies in crash

Published
image source, Sussex Police
image captionThe pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene

An elderly woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in West Sussex.

The pedestrian was struck on Old Shoreham Road, Southwick, at about 21.00 BST on 9 September.

Officers confirmed the 72-year-old woman, who has not been formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sussex Police appealed for anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash-cam footage, to contact them, quoting Operation Redford.

