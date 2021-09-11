Worthing attack: Boys charged after man suffers life-changing injuries
- Published
Three boys have been charged after an attack in a park left a man with life-changing injuries.
The victim, who was in his 40s, was found injured in Longcroft Park, Worthing, shortly before 19:30 BST on Sunday 4 April.
He spent months in hospital after the attack and is now in a specialist rehabilitation facility, police said.
Three youths, aged 14, 15 and 17, have been charged with inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent.
The boys - who cannot be named for legal reasons - are due to appear before Worthing Youth Court on 7 October.
'Difficult time'
Det Insp Simon Dunn of Sussex Police, who is leading the investigation, said: "I'd like to thank the victim's family and the wider community for their support, patience and co-operation while we have carried out extensive inquiries in relation to this matter."
He said the force would continue to support the victim and his family as the case progressed.
In a statement, the victim's wife said the family had been "overwhelmed and touched by the kindness and generosity" people had shown them.
She added: "I would like to thank the medical staff who did such an amazing job looking after my husband in hospital, and my children for being so supportive at what has been such a difficult time for us all.
"While the investigation is still ongoing, we will not be commenting or speaking any further and we continue to ask that our privacy is respected during this time so we can focus on my husband's recovery."