Gatwick Airport launches consultation on second runway plans
Gatwick Airport has launched a public consultation on its plans to use its emergency runway for routine flights.
The plans will see the standby runway - which is currently used as a taxiway or when the main runway is closed - used for departures of smaller planes.
Consultation over "dual runway operations" at Gatwick by 2029 follows a dip in traffic due to the pandemic.
Local campaigners condemned the plans after concerns were previously raised over noise, congestion and air quality.
Gatwick first announced the proposals in October 2018.
Airport bosses say the new runway will increase its annual passenger capacity from 62m to 75m by 2038.
Stewart Wingate, Gatwick's chief executive officer, said the proposals "will help boost our economy, maintain competition within the London market, open up new connections and support a Global Britain".
The airport claims the plans will create about 18,400 additional jobs, and will be "implemented in a sustainable manner".
Passenger numbers dipped dramatically during the global pandemic, but airport bosses have previously said they expect pre-Covid traffic levels to return by 2025 or 2026.
Local campaign group Communities Against Gatwick Noise and Emissions said it was "the wrong time for such expansion plans", and accused the aviation industry of using "smoke and mirrors" over meeting environmental commitments.
It added: "Time and time again we have seen airport owners promising jobs, but they seem to disappear once planning is achieved which is possibly due to aviation seeking to reduce jobs through automation long before Covid."
Members of the public can review the proposal in detail during the consultation period which ends in December.