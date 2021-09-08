Man faces trial over 200mph motorway speeding allegation
A man accused of driving at up to 200mph on the M23 has been sent for trial.
James Hollett, who is 40 and from Crawley in West Sussex, appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday, charged with taking an Audi RS6 without the owner's consent and driving dangerously while recording on a mobile phone.
Mr Hollett had denied all the charges at a previous hearing, and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.
His trial is due to begin in January.
He was arrested after footage was posted online showing a driver speeding on the southbound M23 between Gatwick Airport and Crawley in April 2020.
Mr Hollett also faces a charge of dangerous driving in relation to an incident on the A24 on 2 June 2019.
