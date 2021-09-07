Crawley mayor Shahzad Malik resigns after brawl
- Published
The mayor of Crawley has resigned after footage was circulated online appearing to show him in a brawl.
Labour councillor Shahzad Malik had faced calls to step down after the incident in July at the Tushmore roundabout in Crawley, West Sussex.
Ending his term early, Mr Malik claimed he was "not a violent man" but had acted in self-defence.
Crawley Borough Council's Conservative leader Duncan Crow said the "appalling conduct" had "shamed our town".
An investigation was launched by Sussex Police after the altercation, which took place at about 14:30 BST on 19 July.
At the time, the force said one of the men had suffered injuries and briefly lost consciousness, before both men left the scene in their vehicles.
Submitting his resignation with "deep sadness", Mr Malik, who also works as a taxi driver, confirmed his involvement.
'Seven weeks late'
He said he had been in a "period of forced silence" due to the police investigation.
The councillor said: "There is much I regret about that day, but I am not a violent man and at no point did I act other than in self-defence."
He said the damage to his reputation risked "unfairly tarnishing the office of the mayor and the good work of the council".
Analysis
By Ben Weisz, political reporter, BBC Radio Sussex
After the viral video appearing to show the mayor brawling with another taxi driver, the Conservative opposition repeatedly called for him to go.
Now, days before a council vote that would have tried to oust him, he's stepped down, saying the row had distracted from the challenges facing the town.
The Conservatives say they should be given the chance to install a new mayor (and with it, a casting vote on a tightly-balanced council).
But as things stand, the deputy mayor - also a Labour councillor - steps in until a 'mayor-making' meeting next May.
A vote of no confidence in Mr Malik's leadership had been due to take place during an extraordinary council meeting on Thursday, which has been cancelled.
Mr Crow welcomed his resignation but said it came "seven weeks too late".
He said: "It was clear to everyone in Crawley that the behaviour... was wholly incompatible with holding the position of Mayor of Crawley - a role where the highest standards of personal conduct are expected."
A Crawley Borough Council spokesperson said: "Councillor Shahzad Abbas Malik has resigned as the mayor of Crawley. He will continue as a councillor.
"The deputy mayor, councillor Morgan Flack, will cover the main duties of the mayor until the end of the municipal year."
Sussex Police said a police report had been sent to the Crown Prosecution Service for a decision as to whether there should be a prosecution.
The force said the matter was therefore not closed and a man who was interviewed remained on police bail.