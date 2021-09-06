GP guilty of perverting justice in jealous fake text plot
A doctor has been convicted of perverting the course of justice after lying to police amid an attempt to sabotage his flatmate's relationship.
Javed Saumtally, 28, was accused of sending fake text messages to try to trick his flatmate into believing their partner had been unfaithful.
The GP, of Ipswich in Suffolk, denied perverting justice but was found guilty after a trial at Hove Crown Court.
The case has been adjourned for a report before sentencing on 18 October.
Judge Jeremy Gold QC told Saumtally he must prepare himself for an "almost inevitable custodial sentence".
During his trial, the court was told Saumtally was jealous of his flatmate, with whom he had a brief relationship.
'Devious and determined'
The two men had been in a relationship when they lived in Brighton, before moving to Ipswich where they shared a flat.
Jurors were told he sent threatening messages and made false reports to police in a "devious, determined and technologically adept" plot.
Prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson told jurors Saumtally set about "sending abusive and derogatory messages" to his flatmate and himself, "no doubt to make it look like he was also a victim".
His lies were part of a "concerted ploy to deliberately undermine the relationships of his flatmate... all the while pretending to act as an understanding friend and companion", the court was told.
Saumtally denied faking the messages when he gave evidence and denied being jealous of his flatmate.
His defence barrister, Janet Weeks, argued that the absence of the flatmate from the trial meant there were "simply too many unanswered questions".