Woman in hospital after Crowborough dog attack
A woman has "potentially life-changing injuries" after being attacked by a dog, police have said.
The woman was injured in a garden in Hoadleys Lane, Crowborough, East Sussex, just after 20:00 BST on Friday.
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were called to the scene.
The injured woman was taken to hospital, and the dog was removed from the garden and has since been euthanised, Sussex Police said.
The breed of dog has not been confirmed by police.
