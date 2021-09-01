Brighton GP denies sending fake messages in jealous plot
- Published
A doctor has denied faking text messages in an attempt to sabotage his flatmate's relationship.
Javed Saumtally, 28, is alleged to have created mock screenshots to trick his flatmate into believing that their partner had been unfaithful.
Asked if he had authored the fake messages, he told Hove Crown Court he "wasn't aware that was even possible."
The GP, of Ipswich in Suffolk, is accused of sending threatening messages and making false reports to police.
Mr Saumtally has denied a single charge of perverting the course of justice.
He rejected allegations that he told a series of elaborate lies because he was jealous of his flatmate, with whom he had a brief relationship.
The court earlier heard Mr Saumtally was accused of using fake messaging apps and websites in order to carry out a deception.
Prosecutor Jonathan Atkinson suggested Mr Saumtally was "motivated by his own feelings" for his male flatmate, who he had first met when the pair were living in Brighton, East Sussex.
He said the defendant set about "sending abusive and derogatory messages from unknown numbers" to his flatmate but also to himself, "no doubt to make it look like he was also a victim and to deflect attention away from him".
He said the lies were a ploy by Mr Saumtally to make his flatmate feel under threat, while pretending to act as a friend.
Mr Atkinson alleged Mr Saumtally had faked one message suggesting a man who the flatmate was in a relationship with had been been seeing other people while on a trip to Portugal.
The trial continues.