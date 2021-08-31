Hailsham stabbing: Teenagers injured in street fight
- Published
A teenager has been stabbed and another injured in a fight in a town centre.
One of the boys is in a stable condition in hospital after being injured outside a parade of shops in Hawkswood Road, Hailsham, East Sussex, on Monday.
The second teenager suffered minor injuries, and has been discharged from hospital.
A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm, and remains in custody.
Police, who were called to the fight at 18:20 GMT, said one of the teenagers suffered injuries "consistent with being stabbed".
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.