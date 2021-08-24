Uckfield man Lewis Ashdown admits woodland murder
A man has admitted stabbing a teenage friend to death in a "horrendous and unprovoked" attack in woodland.
The body of 18-year-old Marc Williams was found in Fairwarp, East Sussex, in the early hours of Sunday, 30 May. He died from multiple stab wounds.
Lewis Ashdown, 20, of Normansland, Fairwarp, near Uckfield, pleaded guilty to murder and possessing an offensive weapon at Lewes Crown Court on Monday.
He has been remanded in custody for sentencing on 24 September.
Senior investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Emma Vickers, of Sussex Police, said: "This was a horrendous and unprovoked attack on a young man who thought he was simply out enjoying an evening with a friend.
"Lewis Ashdown took advantage of Marc's trust and friendship, and killed him in a sustained and violent assault.
"Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Marc at this incredibly distressing time."
Following Mr Williams' death, his family said in a statement: "Marc touched the hearts of so many people, and made their lives brighter with his loving, caring and thoughtful actions.
"We are feeling his loss every second and that will never change. Our hearts are broken."