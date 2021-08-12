Seven Sisters now owned by South Downs National Park Authority
A landmark section of East Sussex coastline has been handed over to the South Downs National Park.
Park authorities promised to improve wildlife habitats along the chalk cliffs of Seven Sisters Country Park.
Ownership of the 280-hectare site has been transferred from East Sussex County Council to the South Downs National Park Authority.
Nearly £2m will be spent on improvements, including a refurbished visitor centre, the authority said.
It said "careful landscape management" would improve the chalk grassland, grazing marsh and wet meadows to improve habitats for "important native species".
The authority said seven key species - the adonis blue butterfly, skylark, redshank, yellow horned poppy, ringed plover, bee orchid and wigeon - were "indicators of biodiversity and landscape quality".
Councillor Claire Dowling of East Sussex County Council said the transfer "ensures this iconic Sussex beauty spot remains in public hands".
Alinah Azadeh has been named as the first "writer in residence" for the Seven Sisters, and will be "exploring themes of diversity, climate and resilience" in the post until the end of 2022.
The project, which is supported by Arts Council England, will include writers retreats, writing workshops and live events, the authority said.