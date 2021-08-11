Rescued mule stabbed in face at Rye animal sanctuary
A mule that had been rescued from neglect has been stabbed in the face at an animal shelter.
The ageing animal, named Tommy, was attacked in a field at Undercliff Pony Rescue in Rye, East Sussex, on Monday.
Owner Sharon Baker said Tommy had been left with a "gaping great hole in his cheek" and lost several teeth after being stabbed with a large knife.
"We can heal the wound, but it's the mental scars that's going to take a long time," she said.
Sussex Police are investigating and a supporter of the sanctuary has offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to a conviction, Ms Baker said.
"This person does need to be caught and brought to book over it," she said.
After a lifetime of "ill treatment", Tommy, who is about 20 years old, came to the sanctuary about two years ago.
"He was so wild and obviously had quite a lot of ill treatment, so his trust in humans was zero," Ms Baker said.
"It's only been the last six months that he's actually allowed you to touch him."
As his confidence grew, Tommy had begun accepting carrots from passing walkers, she said.
"Somebody has enticed him over to the fence and thought it would be funny to stab him in the face," she said.
Ms Baker said she did not know what the motive could be for the attack, adding: "People do the most horrific things."
The rescue centre is fundraising to pay Tommy's medical bills and install CCTV cameras covering the field where the mule was attacked.
Sussex Police has been contacted for comment.