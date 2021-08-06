Hastings sewage leak: Bulverhythe beach reopened
- Published
A beach which was flooded with sewage after a pipe burst has been reopened.
The large Southern Water waste pipe burst at Bulverhythe beach, Hastings, last week, damaging beach huts and prompting authorities to close the beach.
Repair works are now complete and the water firm will remain on site to continue cleaning and repairing the area around the flooded beach huts.
The cyclist and pedestrian pathway to access to the coastline has reopened.
In a statement Hastings Borough Council said Southern Water has a "small works compound on site", while the clean-up operation continues.
Work will include re-turfing, and internal cleaning of beach huts.
Southern Water said owners of the beach huts affected have been contacted.
It also promised to ensure that the huts "are restored to their previous state".